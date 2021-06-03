Basque Madueño conducted his first live interview on June 2. The young singer came to Magaly Medina’s set to talk about the relationship he currently has with his father Guillermo Dávila and to demonstrate his musical talent.

The 19-year-old Peruvian boy spoke about the few times that he had had telephone contact with the famous interpreter and about his commented participation in the program La voz Perú de Latina.

During the conversation with the show host, he stated that he intended to see his relative upon his arrival in Lima for the recordings of the contest. However, he clarified that the Venezuelan did not intend to meet: “The producer called and we just talked, but the truth I no longer trust him ”.

At the end of the conversation, the new performer exhibited the artistic gifts he inherited from his father and surprised the viewers of the program by singing “Valicha”, together with the company of his teacher on the guitar.

During the presentation, the young man was quite excited and nervous, he even had a slight impasse with the lyrics of the song.

Impressed by the talent of Guillermo Dávila’s son, Magaly Medina affirmed that she would seek support to fulfill Vasco Madueño’s dream, to study at the Juilliard Conservatory of Arts.

“If your father doesn’t want to take over, I’m going to appeal to Sinfonía por el Perú, this non-profit organization that helps many children in the country and is led by our tenor Juan Diego Flórez,” said the ATV figure.

