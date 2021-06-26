Vasco Madueño has decided to turn the page and write a new chapter in his life. The 19-year-old told the Amor y Fuego program that he considers it appropriate to give Guillermo Dávila a new opportunity.

As it is recalled, a few weeks ago, Madueño was outraged by the appearance of the Venezuelan singer in a Latina production, after having refused (for many years) to legally recognize him as his son.

“I would like to look to the future. What do I expect? That, actually, will depend more on him (Guillermo Dávila) than on me. I make my life ”, he pointed out.

Likewise, Vasco ruled out holding any resentment towards the interpreter and assured that he is willing to meet him.

“No, there is no reason to hold a grudge against anyone. I recognize that people make mistakes and yes, everyone deserves a chance . I am willing (to give it a try) ”, said the young man, moving Gigi Miter.

Finally, Vasco Madueño stressed that the issue of DNA is now behind him, and he only wants to meet him in person to be able to create a bond between them.

“What matters most are the feelings, but hey, that (the DNA test) for me is already past. What I want is to see him face to face, that is very important because this creates a friendship, a bond. That is what would actually solve these problems that have occurred over the years. For my part, I am willing ”, he mentioned.

Guillermo Dávila talks about his son Vasco Madueño

Starting in June, the Venezuelan singer spoke through his Instagram account about his relationship with his unrecognized son Vasco Madueño.

“I want to tell you that I was wrong, I waited a long time to make this decision. As human beings we have the ability to learn from our mistakes that end up becoming invaluable experiences ”, he indicated.

Guillermo Davila

Vasco Madueño assures that Guillermo Dávila and he do not have a father and son bond

At the beginning of June, Basque Madueño He visited the set of Magaly TV, signed her to comment in front of the cameras on the null relationship he shares with his father Guillermo Davila.

“When I turned 18 he came back to look for me, always with third parties, to come and want to fix things. I believed her, I made it very easy for her. I opened my arms to him so that I could see us, be together. But time went by and nothing happened, “he said. Mature.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz sympathizes with Vasco Madueño

More than one was moved after hearing the statements of Basque Madueño on national television. One of the public figures who expressed solidarity with the son of Guillermo Davila he was the national singer-songwriter Pedro Suarez Vertiz. This highlighted the talent of the young man.

“Vasco, I don’t have the pleasure of meeting you, but it doesn’t take to discover that you are a pretty boy, a real artist, and above all a compatriot of mine. In addition, you are the age of one of my children, and that awakens a feeling of fatherhood towards you, ”he wrote in interpreter on social networks.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz sympathizes with Vasco Madueño

Vasco Madueño, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.