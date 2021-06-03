Basque Madueño He visited Magaly Medina’s set on June 2 and talked about Guillermo Dávila’s participation in the next season of La voz Perú, as well as the tense parental relationship he has with the Venezuelan interpreter.

During the interview, he told details about the few times he had contact with the famous interpreter and about the controversial statements he made years ago about his conception.

As he commented, he never had a bad image of his father throughout his childhood and even indicated that he was willing to meet him to meet him and forge a father-son bond.

“When I turned 18 he came back to look for me, always with third parties, to come and want to fix things. I believed her, I made it very easy for her. I opened my arms to him so I could see us, be together. But time went by and nothing happened, “he said. Basque Madueño.

However, he added that even though Guillermo Dávila is in Peru for the recordings of La voz Perú, he has not made an attempt to meet: “The production company called and we just talked, but the truth is I don’t trust him anymore. It seems to me that he is a politician, not a musician.

Although he still dreams of studying lyric singing professionally, the young man has already begun his career on television. Vasco Madueño recently debuted as a reporter for a Panamericana Televisión program, in which he will walk the streets in search of people in need.

Guillermo Dávila confirms that he will be the coach of La voz Peru

The Venezuelan artist confirmed his participation in the famous singing program through a promotion that was broadcast on Women in command. Guillermo Dávila said he was very excited about joining La voz Perú and even stated that he will win the competition.

“Without thinking twice I accepted and it is that returning to this beautiful country fascinates me. I am Guillermo Davila And for many, many years, my songs have united Peruvian hearts, that is why I am convinced to make them fall in love once again. In this great setting, I promise to win, ”he is heard saying in the video.

Guillermo Dávila in La voz Peru

