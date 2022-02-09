Vasco welcomes Portuguesa, this Wednesday (9) from 21:35 (Brasília time) at the São Januário stadium, in a match valid for the 5th round of the Guanabara Cup, in which the victory can guarantee the leadership of the competition.

Occupying the vice-leadership of the classification with the same 10 points of the leader Botafogo, Cruzmaltino tries to reach the third consecutive victory to try to guarantee the top of the table. However, ahead there will be a Portuguese who is doing a good campaign, occupying the 5th position with 7 points and dreaming of a classification for the semifinals.

Vasco top scorer

Vasco comes to the match having the most positive attack in the competition (with 11 goals scored) and counting on the two of Carioca’s three top scorers so far, forward Raniel and midfielder Nenê (each with three goals). This hunger for goals was seen last Sunday (6), in the 3-1 victory over Madureira.

In the triumph over Tricolor Suburbano, the top scorer was another, striker Getúlio, who scored twice. But the most beautiful goal was the work of midfielder Gabriel Pec. After the defense moved away a cross, shirt 11 killed the ball in the chest and hit the left corner of goalkeeper Dida, who only saw his net being bulged.

dreaming of ranking

If the top scorer phase of Cruzmaltino is a reality, Portuguesa dreams of qualifying for the next phase of the competition, which is a real possibility. So far Lusa has suffered only one defeat in the competition, to Flamengo. In the other rounds, he tied with Resende and defeated Bangu and Audax.

National Radio broadcast

THE National Radio broadcasts Vasco e Portuguesa with narration by Rodrigo Campos, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Mauricio Costa and duty by Bruno Mendes. You can follow the National Ball Show here:

