Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/29/2024 – 21:24

Botafogo and Vasco drew 1-1 on Saturday night (29) at the São Januário stadium, in a match that opened the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship Series A. With this result, Alvinegro de General Severiano took second place in the standings with 24 points (the same score as leader Flamengo), while Cruzmaltino reached 11 points, in 16th place.

End of game: Vasco 1 x 1 Botafogo. The black and white goal was scored by Bastos. #Come onBOTAFOGO Victor Silva/ BFR pic.twitter.com/I0vvF9frTo — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) June 29, 2024

In a clash with little inspiration from side to side, the goals only came in the final stage. Defender Bastos opened the scoring for Botafogo in the 27th minute with a header following a corner kick. But Vasco managed to achieve equality in the 38th minute, when Lucas Piton lifted the ball in the area, which the Argentine Vegetti did not forgive.

Game of goals

Also this Saturday, Cuiabá and Bragantino drew 1-1 at Arena Pantanal. With the point earned, Massa Bruta took 7th place with 19 points. Dourado is in 13th place with 13 points.

1️⃣ point on luggage! With a great goal from Helinho, Red Bull Bragantino drew with Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal (1-1), adding another point away from home in the @Brasileirao. #LetsGoBraga #InnerStrength #ForgedInBragança #RedBullBragantino pic.twitter.com/PoTvumzeEF — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) June 29, 2024

Playing at home, Cuiabá opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of the first half, when Raylan crossed into the box, where Derik Lacerda hit a first-time shot from the edge of the box, beating goalkeeper Cleiton. But nine minutes later, Bragantino made it all equal. Helinho received the ball in midfield and hit a beautiful shot into the corner of the goal defended by Walter.