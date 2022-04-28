After three draws, Vasco finally managed to win in the current edition of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Playing at the São Januário stadium on Wednesday night (27), Cruzmaltino beat Ponte Preta 1-0.

With its first triumph in the fourth round of the competition, Vasco rose to eighth position in the classification with six points. Macaca, on the other hand, ends the round in 15th position with four points after the setback.

Cruzmaltino’s winning goal was scored in the opening stage, at 30 minutes. Nenê took a corner, Figueiredo hit with a right to the middle of the area and Raniel didn’t forgive.

Guarani’s Triumph

Playing at Brinco de Ouro, Guarani beat Criciúma by 1 to 0. Bugre’s winning goal came from Diogo Mateus’ feet, in a penalty kick rebound executed by himself.

GOT BUG! With a goal from Diogo Mateus, Guarani beats Criciúma in the Golden Earring and wins the first victory in Série B of the Brazilian Championship pic.twitter.com/YvJeXQ0qlN — Guarani Futebol Clube (@guaranifc) April 28, 2022

The victory allowed Guarani to make a leap in the standings, leaving Z4 and closing the round in 14th position with four points, the same score as Tigre, which occupies 12th position.

