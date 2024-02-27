Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/28/2024 – 0:07

Vasco advanced to the 2nd phase of the Copa do Brasil after defeating Marcílio Dias 3-1, on Tuesday night (27) at Gigantão das Avenidas, in Itajaí (Santa Catarina). A National Radio broadcast the confrontation live.

END OF THE GAME! Supported by its immense fans, who were present in large numbers in Itajaí, Vascão beat Marcílio Dias 3-1 and advanced to the next stage in the Copa do Brasil! ⚽️ Pablo Vegetti

⚽️David#MARxVAS 1️⃣-3️⃣#Brazil's Cup : Leandro Amorim | #Vasco da Gama pic.twitter.com/9G7eJq1k1h — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) February 28, 2024

Without counting on its first play coordinator, the Frenchman Payet, Cruzmaltino bet on plays on the wings. And it was precisely in this way that the team led by Argentine coach Ramón Díaz opened the scoring. In the 10th minute Rossi crossed low towards the area, where Vegetti finished perfectly.

But the lead only lasted five minutes, as Zé Eduardo scored with a header to equalize for Marcílio Dias. However, just before the break, Vasco took the lead again, thanks to Adson, who took advantage of a surplus of ball to score his own. In the final stage, at 28 minutes, David scored to give final numbers to the confrontation.

Bragantino advances in Libertadores

In the 2nd preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, Bragantino beat Águilas Doradas (Colombia) 4-3 in the penalty shootout, after a goalless draw in Bragança Paulista, to remain alive in search of a place in the group stage of the continental competition.

GROSS MASS ADVANCES IN @Libertadores! It was suffered, but after another 0-0, Red Bull Bragantino beat Aguilas Doradas (COL) on penalties (4-3) and is in the third phase of the CONMEBOL Libertadores. GIVE HIM BRAGA! #RedBullBragantino # VamosBraga #InteriorStrength pic.twitter.com/JsxSNZHEOC — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) February 28, 2024

The classification had to be defined in the maximum penalties because the teams were also 0-0 in the first match. Now Massa Bruta awaits the result of the game between Botafogo and Aurora (Bolivia), next Thursday (28) at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, to find out their opponent in the next stage of the Pre-Libertadores.