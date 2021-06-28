Thanks to goals from Léo Matos and Cano, Vasco defeated Brusque by 2-1, on Sunday night (27) at the São Januário stadium, and took the 6th position in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship with the same 10 points. After the setback, Quadricolor was in 7th place with the same score.

After a goalless first half, Cruzmaltino opened the scoring in the 17th minute, when Morato crossed low for Germán Cano, who hit from first to open the scoring.

The visitors then left in search of the tie, and reached it in the 34th minute, when top scorer Edu took advantage of Toty’s cross with a touch to his left thigh.

However, the night belonged to Vasco, who managed to secure the victory in the 42nd minute, when full-back Léo Matos overcame goalkeeper Jefferson Paulino after receiving a pass from Leandro Castan. In the next round, Cruzmaltino measures forces with Goiás on Wednesday (30), while Brusque receives Brasil de Pelotas on the same day.

