Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/03/2024 – 23:13

Pushed by their fans, Vasco defeated Água Santa 4-1 in the penalty shootout, after a 3-3 draw in the 90 minutes, to confirm their classification for the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil. Goalkeeper Léo Jardim was the hero with a penalty save in the match broadcast by National Radio.

Cruzmaltino started the match better, opening up a two-goal lead in the opening stages, thanks to midfielder Galdames, in the 3rd minute taking advantage of a rebound, and Argentine center forward Vegetti, in the 15th with a header. However, moments before the break, Água Santa managed to take advantage of Neilton.

In the final stage, Neptune started to create more opportunities and reached equality with defender Robles in the 13th minute. Faced with a Vasco team that went on the attack in search of victory, Água Santa started to rely on counterattacks, and that was how they broke the tie in the 42nd minute with Luan Dias.

However, Cruzmaltino was courageous and equalized five minutes later with full-back Lucas Piton heading in after Frenchman Payet lifted the ball in the area. With the game ending with the score tied, the place for the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil had to be decided on maximum penalties, in which goalkeeper Léo Jardim saved a charge and Cruzmaltino's outfield players showed efficiency to win 4-1 .