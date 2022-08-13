





Vasco and Tombense will face each other, starting at 11 am (Brasília time) at the São Januário stadium, for the 24th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

In addition to having great support from their fans, as the stadium is expected to be full, the hosts will count on the return of shirt 10 Nenê and midfielder Yuri Lara, who is confident in a victory for Cruzmaltino to improve its situation in the table: “We really lost that fat we had. Oscillation is normal within competition, and now it’s time to regain confidence, put your head in place and gain fat again”.

Six points separate Vasco da Tombense in the leaderboard. The Carioca team is in fourth place with 39 points, while the Minas Gerais team has 33 in the sixth position of the championship after 23 rounds.

“Bruno Pivetti [treinador] know how to build a team. It’s going to be a tough game, I think they’ll be closed and we’ll need patience to break through this barrier”, says Vasco’s midfielder.

In the first round of the Série B Brasileirão, Vasco and Tombense tied one to one.







