Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2024 – 22:00

Vasco and Nova Iguaçu drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semi-final of the Carioca Championship, this Sunday night (10), at Maracanã. Cruzmaltino was dominated by their rival for most of the time and came out behind.

AN EXCITING DRAW! In an electrifying game, @oficialnifc opens the scoreboard, creates several chances, but the @Vasco da Gama react and seek a draw in the second stage! ⚽️ Everything was left for the second game! Ursula Nery/FERJ #CariocaBetNacional pic.twitter.com/tNJPTkH4yG — Cariocao (@Cariocao) March 10, 2024

Related news:

The first goal of the game was scored by midfielder Xandinho in the seventh minute of the second half, who finished with his heel to score a beautiful goal. the ball for Xandinho to open the score. Vasco, despite not playing well, tied in the 33rd minute. Payet took a free kick, Sforza headed it into the middle of the area and Piton also scored with a header to equalize the score.

The return match will be next Sunday (17). Nova Iguaçu will be in charge of the field, which has not yet announced the location of the game. In the event of a new tie, Nova Iguaçu will be the one classified in the final. To qualify for the Rio title decision, Vasco will need to win the next game.