Given the critical situation of Atlético de Madrid, where Diego Pablo Simeone is going through his worst moment in more than a decade on the rojiblanco bench, Javier Aguirre, who was a mattress coach between 2006 and 2009, also threatens the complicated situation of his former team and the Argentine coach. Simeone has been ratified by Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, but Cholo is still in the trigger and has already managed to divide the Metropolitano’s fans after Atlético’s notorious failure in Europe.

After stumbling again on Sunday against their fans against Espanyol, the rojiblanco team will play this Wednesday against Mallorca in Son Moix, where Atlético could revitalize themselves or take another worrying step back, because they have moved away from the fight for the title very soon and already feels the pressure of too many rivals.

Vasco Aguirre’s Mallorca already defeated Atlético last season at home (1-0, from a penalty), in a bad game for the rojiblancos and a good defensive version for the Balearic Islands, although in this League the vermilion team has only won in Son Moix a match of six and is five points from the decline from which the Mexican coach saved him.

Aguirre will not be able to sit on the Mallorca bench this Wednesday, nor could he against Villarreal (0-2) after being sanctioned with two games for protesting to the referee and being sent off with a direct red card, as was Pablo Maffeo. It will be his assistant again, Toni Amor, who will replace him on the bench, but whoever is on the wing this Mallorca bears the stamp of order, physical display and defensive sacrifice that Vasco instills in all his teams. “Whoever is on the bench is irrelevant. It does not affect the players, “says Aguirre.

“Defensive Order”



“We are a solid team. We do our work from a defensive order. We, from that defensive scheme, have found a faster ball circulation and we are doing better with it, “acknowledges Javier Aguirre, whose Mallorca will receive an anxious and denied Atlético with the goal that immediately needs a reaction and return to be effective. Despite the poor moment of the rojiblancos in attack, for the Mexican coach “Atlético has the best offense in the League”, in addition to Cholo, “who has won everything”.

Up front, Simeone will once again bet on the Griezmann-Morata duo, and Joao Félix will not even be a substitute, since the Portuguese striker who has scored the last three goals for Atlético in the League is turning yellow. With Giménez also sanctioned, Hermoso will be Savic’s partner in the center of the weak colchonera defense, who will have to at least match the intensity of the locals and also stop an attack led by Muriqi, who has scored seven of Mallorca’s 12 goals in this league.