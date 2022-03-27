Yes, Javier Aguirre here in Mexican soccer was a total failure, because despite directing Monterrey, one of the most expensive clubs, he couldn’t take it to the title and unfortunately “Vasco” had to go out the back door.

But look, it took him longer to pack his bags and sign his juicy settlement check, to find another place in the Spanish League that he knows so well and was already officially presented to lead Mallorca and whose main obligation is to save him from decline.

The task is not easy at all, but everyone knows that for most of his career in Spain, the Mexican coach has always directed clubs that were halfway down and with problems in the table.

From there we understand why the directors, seeing Javier Aguirre without a job and because of his good record as a “firefighter”, did not hesitate to hire him.

At the moment Mallorca is in 18th place in the table with 26 points and in order to save the franchise it needs to knock down Cadiz (27), Granada (28) or Getafe (29), when nine days are still missing from the regular calendar.

We will be on the lookout to see if Aguirre is capable of saving Mallorca from relegation and especially its Son Moix stadium, of which we saw a report yesterday of the improvements they made to it and it looks spectacular, so it would be a real shame that so many investment went to the Second Division.

IT COLLAPSES. A team like Club Tapatío, which is a subsidiary of the glorious Guadalajara, cannot give such depressing performances as last Friday and allow Celaya to slaughter it five-nil in the Expansion League.

Something very serious is happening with the people of Guadalajara who already have three losses in a row, in a losing streak that must already have their coach Ricardo Cadena worried.

We witnessed how simply the Toros beat up the smaller herd and that cannot happen in a team that supposedly prepares the players who will make it to the Chivas first team.

TOURS. After two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, the Thursday Careada League will resume coexistence tours this year.

The first departure is scheduled for Sunday April 3 to Valle Escondido. The selection of the Careada will be commanded by Agustín Cansdales, which will be measured against a Quilá-Tierra y Libertad team.

The second trip will be on the first of May to attend the invitation of Mario “Magochy” Romero and the team will be put together by Alfonso Aceves. The Mochitecos will pay the visit in the month of August

REFLECTION: Don’t expect life to move you from where you are, if it’s not you, no one will.