Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2024 – 21:11

A 22-share pool from Várzea Paulista (SP) matched the six numbers in the 2,764th Mega-Sena draw drawn this Tuesday (20). The group will take home the prize of R$62,156,999.34.

The drawn numbers were: 20 – 31 – 34 – 38 – 42 – 51

There were 62 winners of the quina, who will each receive R$58,041.07. The 3,343 winning bets on the quadra will receive an individual prize of R$1,537.77.

The prize for the next draw, on Thursday (22), is estimated at R$30 million. Bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country, or online, on Caixa’s website. In the case of lottery outlets, establishments may close before 7pm.

The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.