Actor Varun Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film ‘Student of the Year’, has completed 8 years in the industry. The film was released on October 19, 2012. On this occasion, Varun Dhawan has written a cute note on social media account thanking his fans.

Varun Dhawan shared photos on social media

Varun Dhawan shared some pictures with fans during the film promotion on his Twitter handle on Monday. With these pictures, Varun Dhawan wrote, ‘It has been eight years since this journey started between you and me. Thank you for believing when no one believed me. I remember visiting every city. During this, your letters, gifts, tattoos and most importantly love. Whenever I cried, you cried too, I laughed, you laughed too, but the most important thing is that I know that you have appreciated what I have done. Love everyone, Varun.

Varun Dhawan gave many hits

After entering the Bollywood industry, Varun Dhawan has not looked back. On the basis of his best acting, he has made his special place in the heart of fans. Varun Dhawan has worked in films like ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Kalank’, ‘October’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Dilwale’ in his 8-year career.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Varun Dhawan was last seen with Shraddha Kapoor in the film ‘Street Dancer 3D’. Varun Dhawan is now in his father’s direction ‘Coolie No.’ 1 ‘will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film was not released due to Corona Mahamaari.