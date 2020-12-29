Fun being taken fiercely on this scene of ‘Coolie number 1’, people said – Physics failed

Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, the film ‘Coolie No. 1’, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, was released. The film has been grossly vicious and mocked on social media. The condition of the film is so bad that people have given it a rating of only 1.3 on IMDb. After this rating, users have started making fun of this film once again on social media.A scene in this comedy film made under the direction of David Dhawan was still being mocked. The film received very poor reviews. Worse reviews on IMDb were received recently in Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt’s film ‘Sadak 2’. The rating of this film on IMDb is only 1.1. Now after such poor ratings, people on social media have got another chance to make fun of them. See, some reactions:

You can guess how bad the ratings of the film are from Kamal R Khan’s ‘Deshrohi’ 1.4, ‘Himmatwala’ 1.7 and ‘Race 3’ with 1.9 ratings ahead of ‘Coolie No.1’ on IMDb Huh.

Let me tell you that this film is a remake of the film of the same name in 1995. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania.