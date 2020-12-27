Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are in the lead role in ‘Coolie No.1’, a remake of the 1995 film by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The tempering of the pair of Varun and Sara is like presenting the old wine in a new bottle. But the film does not live up to the taste of original porter number 1. In the film, both the pair are being mocked fiercely. Mimic laughs are being shared on social media platforms.

‘Coolie No.1’ did not fit the taste of fans

The reason for the displeasure of the fans is the presence of many scenes in the film, which they do not like. David Dhawan’s film was a blockbuster of its era. The pair of Govinda and Karisma were taken over by the fans. Discussions of chemistry between the two are still in the film. But this time David Dhawan spoiled the taste of fans. Therefore, fans are seeing many reactions on the scene of the film.

Social media users are sharing funny

A user had to issue a warning against the film. He refused to watch the film and advised that it is harmful to health.

please don’t watch # CoolieNo1 bcoz it’s dangerous to our health ???? #Disappointed as usual – Mr.Sumeet Patil 18 (@ iamsumeet18) December 25, 2020

In the film, a user on Varun and Sara’s overacting released a poster calling them both as an overacting shop.



In protest, a user shared a dialogue of Hrithik’s film ‘Super 30’. In which Hrithik says, “Try again next year.”



A social media user shared a dialogue with a picture of the actress playing Madhavi in ​​’Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. The picture reads, ‘We should be proud of our brittle’. After sharing the picture, the user wrote in the caption, ‘Whenever David Dhawan signs Varun for the film, he will say it here.’

A user made a somewhat different comment while comparing Govinda’s Varun Dhawan. He told that after appearing in the film, it seems that it is not a matter of Varun Dhawan’s fight against Govinda.



In the end, a user tried to explain through mimes, David Dhawan must have caught the head seeing Varun’s acting.

Actress Mrinal Thakur wants variety in work, now she will be seen in a comedy film

Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: First day of Boxing Day Test