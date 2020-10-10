New Delhi Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to rock this Diwali. The trailer of his upcoming film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has been released on YouTube. As soon as the trailer of the film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ was released, many celebrities associated with the film world on social media have praised the work of Akshay Kumar.

Akshay’s fans are excited to see him in a new avatar. In this film, Akshay Kumar will appear in a new avatar wearing bangles and sari. The story of the film will be based on a combo of horror as well as comedy. It has received over 5 million views on Disney + Hotstar VIP’s YouTube channel since the trailer was launched. Akshay’s work has been praised by many Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Senan and Vaani Kapoor from the film industry.

Actress Kriti Senan, who worked with Akshay in ‘Housefull 4’, says that she loved watching Padman’s actor in a sari. Along with this, the actress has wished the entire team of the film Laxmi Bomb.

What a kickass trailer @akshaykumar !!!!! Congratulations to the team for this cracker of a trailer that’s going to storm the streaming this Diwali! @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP ! Superb !!! ???????????? https://t.co/yI397HcLul – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 9, 2020

Filmmaker Karan Johar, while congratulating the entire team of the film on the occasion of the trailer launch of the film, appreciated the film. With this, he says that Diwali is going to be very special this year.

Hum hain seedha saadha akshay

Akshay. This diwali

Enjoy #laxmibomb guys with Akshay sir and Kiara ma’am. Loved it https://t.co/SWVe2a4QXM – VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 9, 2020

Actor Varun Dhawan has also tweeted and appealed to see the film. Varun has written that ‘we are straightforward Akshay. Enjoy this Diwali Laxmi bomb. ‘

Explain that the filmmakers have removed the option of ‘Like’ and ‘Dislike’ on YouTube along with the trailer launch of the film. Earlier, the films ‘Sadak 2’ and ‘Khali Yellow’ had to face the anger of people on social media.

Read also:

After 2 years of divorce from first wife, Aamir Khan took 2 years to recover from sadness, could not work in films

Sana Khan was broken because of the deception met by the choreographer