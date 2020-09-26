Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is planning to return to work like other stars. In such a situation, he has done his corona test before shooting in view of the spread of corona in the country. He has shared this information with fans on social media. Varun Dhawan has shared a photo on Instagram account, in which he is seen with a health worker wearing PPE.

Apart from the photo, Varun has also posted a video, in which he is seen giving samples for the corona test. He wrote in the caption, ‘I am returning to work with all the precautions. Two yards, mask is necessary. My thanks to all the medical personal. After the test, Varun is waiting for the report to come out. Commenting on this post of Varun, fans are appreciating his move and praying for salutations.

Let us know that Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Coolie No. 1 is ready. Corona spread viral in the country when the makers were planning to release the trailer of this film. In such a situation, this event had to be postponed. Varun completed the dubbing before the lockdown in the country. Coolie No. 1 will feature Varun’s opposite Sara Ali Khan. It is directed by his father and director David Dhawan. The film is a remake of Coolie No. 1, released in 1995.