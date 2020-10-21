Bollywood’s chocolate hero Varun Dhawan has completed his 8 years in the film industry. He started his career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The film was released on October 19, 2021. On the occasion of completing eight years in the film industry, Varun has written a cute note on social media thanking his fans.

Varun Dhawan has shared some pictures with fans during the film promotion on his Twitter handle. With these pictures, Varun Dhawan wrote, ‘It has been 8 years since this journey started between you and me. Thank you for believing when no one believed me. I remember visiting every city. During this, your letters, gifts, tattoos and most importantly love. Whenever I cried, you cried too, I laughed, you laughed too, but the most important thing is that I know that you have appreciated what I have done. Love everyone, Varun.

Ritesh Deshmukh was enraged at being called Genelia D’Souza’s husband, such was the actor’s reaction, watch a funny video

It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most importantly the love. pic.twitter.com/RCHfnFdGzX – VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh ‘stopped’, the couple fiercely danced in ceremonies, watch video

Let us tell you that Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie ‘Street Dancer 3D’. In the film, he acted alongside Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor. Now Varun Dhawan is directed by his father in the film Coolie No. Will be seen working in 1. The film has been completed. There was a plan to release the trailer of the film in March or April this year but due to Corona the event was postponed. Now the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Christmas.