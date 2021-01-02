Highlights: International shooter Vartika Singh objected to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s statement

Vartika filed a new complaint in court accusing Iran of defamation

Two FIRs on Vrittika were leveled against the private secretary of Smriti for corruption

Sultanpur

The statement made by Union Minister Smriti Irani to international shooter Vartika Singh ‘Congress party should not stand pawns which have direct relation with Gandhi family’ has caught fire. On this statement, Vartika filed a defamation suit in MP-MLA Court Sultanpur on Saturday. At the same time, the court heard the complaint filed on behalf of Vartika on 23 December. After a long hearing, Special Judge PK Jayant has fixed January 11 in both the cases.

Talking to the media in the civil court on Saturday, Vartika said that in the complaint filed on December 23, she has submitted evidences in the court. Also, we have filed a defamation case against him (Smriti Irani). He has said in front of the country that I have a direct relationship with that party (Congress). Whereas I have given all the evidence in the court that I have no relation with anyone. I am an international player of the country. I am honored with the President’s Medal. Smriti Irani has tried to discredit my image in front of the country. She is not talking about the issue, I have given her recording, proof of corruption of her personal secretary.

‘Complaint was made before the case was filed against myself’

Vartika has claimed that a month before the FIR was lodged in Musafirkhana Kotwali on November 23 by the private secretary of the Union Minister, she had given a letter of complaint to Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh regarding the corruption case involving herself. Vartika alleges that Smriti Irani had said to take the money and leave. My question is, when I have not given them money, why should I?



Two cases were filed on November 23 and December 28 in Amethi.

Let me tell you that on November 23, a complaint was filed against Smt. Irani’s private secretary Vijay Gupta against Vartika Singh and another in Musafirkhana Kotwali. Vijay Gupta alleged that Vartika wrote a letter and tried to damage the social image by making baseless and untrue allegations against me. In the same sequence, on 28 December, in Munshiganj police station, on the complaint of Kalika Prasad Mishra Advocate, the police filed a case against Vartika under Information Technology (Act) 67.



On December 26, Smriti gave a big statement about Vartika

Explain that Smriti Irani, who reached Amethi on a three-day visit, had told the media that three cases of forgery have been registered in this case (Vartika Singh case). Fake documents were written on the basis of undertakings of the Government of India. Also, there are already two FIRs registered on this in Ayodhya and Lucknow. He also said ‘Amethi was once again the stronghold of the Congress, but if the Congress party has to take a sarcasm against me, then at least do not stand pawns who have direct relation with the Gandhi family’.