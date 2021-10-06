Enrico Varriale will not go on video on Rai on the occasion of the Nations League finals on 10 October. The company, the management of RaiSport and the journalist himself – we learn from sources in Viale Mazzini – agreed on the opportunity to cancel his intervention until the legal matter that sees him investigated by the Rome prosecutor for stalking against his former partner it will not be completely clarified, or in any case it will not have taken on more defined contours.

The story

–

No suspension, nor disciplinary measures against Varriale – is explained through Ansa – but a decision taken by mutual agreement to protect Rai and Varriale itself and to avoid exploitation. With regard to the former deputy director of RaiSport, the judge for preliminary investigations ordered “the prohibition of approaching less than 300 meters in the places frequented by the injured person”, ie his former partner. In the provision issued by the investigating judge, reference is made to “repeated conduct” of harassment and threats that would have provoked in the victim “a serious state of anxiety and fear”. “False accusations” destined to be “denied in fact” according to Varriale, questioned on 30 September last to clarify his position.