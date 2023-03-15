Suspended about 6 months ago after the allegations of stalking and ill-treatment by his ex lovers and the start of a criminal proceeding, Enrico Varriale returns to ask to host a broadcast on Rai: the sports journalist, a well-known television face, turned to to the labor judge asking to be reinstated in the company.

Viale Mazzini had reached an agreement with him as a precaution, no stamped paper binds him to wait for the sentence before finding out what will become of his professional future. But now the journalist is shuddering to get back in front of the camera, even if in Rai there is someone who pulls the brakes and would first like to be sure that a sentence will not be reached, to avoid adverse reactions from the public. The trial against him goes on, the final verdict is expected in October.

The investigating judge Monica Ciancio, who had ordered against him the “prohibition of approaching less than 300 meters from the places frequented by the offended person” and “not to communicate with her even through a third party”, underlined how “the conduct from Varriale give an account of an aggressive and prevaricating personality, evidently incapable of self-control”. Varriale has always shown himself calm in the face of rumors: “The false accusations that have been made against me will be denied in the facts that I have been able to illustrate. I have faith in justice.”

In the meantime, he has studied a new program that would see him in charge, which brings together fans and presidents of Serie A football clubs.