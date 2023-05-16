The Rai journalist is accused by two women of stalking and injuries. The second wrote to the first: “He attacked me too. He said that if I report him, he’ll kill me”

Very heavy testimonies, from which the Rai Sport journalist Enrico Varriale defends himself by denying everything. “He is the subject of false accusations,” said his lawyers Ester Molinaro and Fabio Lattanzi. In the double trial that sees the face of sport Rai accused of stalking and injuries, the chats between the two victims of Varriale were also deposited as evidence: “He is crazy. We need to stop him before he kills someone”, they wrote.

the exchange — The second woman, who claims to have been beaten, contacted the first victim in December 2021, telling her that she had ended up in the Gemelli emergency room: “He attacked me too. He said that if I report him, he will kill me”. See also Chivas tied without goals against Pachuca; Alexis Vega let go of the first home win by missing a penalty

In the classroom — Instead, there was a complaint and the woman was heard on Monday in Rome in front of the monocratic court, telling of having contacted the first victim to tell her: ”I know what you went through, it happened to me too”. However, the journalist’s defense disputed what the witness reported and filed an expert report on the messages that Varriale and the woman exchanged during their relationship, some of which according to the woman were never sent.

