The second woman who accuses Rai journalist Enrico Varriale of aggression was heard today in court in Rome: the television face is on trial for stalking and injury, two different people have accused him. The witness reported that the day after having attacked his first alleged victim, Varriale had gone to her: “He insisted so much on joining me and when he arrived he was serene and smiling, I remember it well”.

“I learned from the newspapers that he had hit a woman – he added – and I walked away from him. Then, when we reconciled, he asked to contact a doctor friend of mine who was in Puglia with us to have a false certificate written in which it was supposed to show that in those days he had an eye injury”. When the case of the alleged violence with the first woman who accused him ended up in the newspapers, the face Rai argued that it was not his attack on the woman but a quarrel with mutual blows, claiming to have reported a black eye.

Now the testimony of the second woman casts shadows on this reconstruction. The two women also got in touch: “She had started following me on social media after Varriale asked me to publish a photo of us together, which I later understood was a way to make her jealous. After he slapped me which landed me in the hospital I instinctively felt close to her, I understood what she felt about her and I wrote to her while I was in the ambulance ”. The journalist’s defense instead contested the woman’s reconstruction and filed an expert report on the chats between her and Varriale during their relationship.