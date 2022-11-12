(Agenzia Vista) Rome, 12 November 2022 “The left is responsible for the fact that Meloni is in the government. Fragmentation. No plan, no program that contains a definitive answer to what they would do if they were in power. We have electricity prices, public debt, banks, insecurity. If you do not have answers to these questions and you do not have people who are putting together a party not to be personally elected then you end up with Meloni in the government “, the words of Varufaukis in Rome for the presentation of the party Mera25 .. Source: Vista Agency / Alexander Jakhnagiev

Varoufakis presents the Mera25 party in Rome: “Movement not only Italian”

“We are not just an Italian party. We are a transnational pan-European movement. The members of Mera will vote for the policies of Germany and Greece, and we will answer the question that the left has never answered in Italy. If you are in government and go to Council of the European Union, what are you going to say? “, The words of Varufaukis in Rome for the presentation of the Mera25 party.