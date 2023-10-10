Why is Europe failing and what can be done to avoid it?

In 2019 we crossed Europe with our Green New Deal proposal. And what we told European voters at the time was that this would be the right proposal to prevent the dissolution of the European Union, and that it would be our last chance. Well, we didn’t get good results. And in the end we ended up with Ursula von der Leyen’s Green Deal, which is an abomination. It has nothing to do with what we proposed. The result was that Europe missed a fantastic opportunity to consolidate and survive. I don’t think the European Union can feel safe now. It will not disappear, but it will continue to fragment, it will continue to disintegrate and it will continue to be used simply as a single market on behalf of businessmen. But the idea of ​​a common European home, the federalist dream, all this has disappeared. And I don’t think anything can be done to revive it at the moment, as much as we want to, simply because we’ve wasted these fantastic opportunities. Think of the trillions of euros that the European Central Bank has printed all this time. Instead of investing them, as we proposed in 2019, in green technology, clean energy and so on, they all went to the bankers. We missed an opportunity. Now DiEM25 will cross Europe with a transnational and pan-European agenda to defend the victims of our establishment’s madness.

In recent months in Italy there has been a lot of talk about the introduction of a legal minimum wage to cover the cost of living. Is it a right fit in your opinion?

The minimum wage is always an important tool for civilizing the society in which we live. But it’s not enough on its own: we need collective bargaining. We need bargaining between organized workers on the one hand and employers on the other. The idea of ​​replacing collective bargaining with a minimum wage is instrumental to the interests of large companies and also to create circumstances like those that the Italian people have experienced in all these years, with average incomes falling for 20 years.

The Italian government is currently trying to negotiate departures with the North African countries on the migration issue: is this a sufficient measure for you?

These negotiations between European governments and the EU and autocratic regimes such as the Tunisian or Egyptian, the Libyan regime, are an abomination. We should be ashamed of ourselves. This is essentially what we are doing: Merkel started this process in 2015 with the agreement with Erdogan, in Turkey. For all intents and purposes, we are bribing, poor autocratic countries, governments, not countries, to help us violate international law, international refugee law. I think the Pope has the right idea. We must create safe passages for asylum seekers, for migrants. We must have a serious pan-European migration project. Europe is currently missing two million people due to demographic ageing. Thus, Mrs. Meloni will go down in history as a stumble that future generations will be ashamed of.

What do you think about what is happening in Israel?

The other day, a former director of the Mossad – Israel’s secret service – came out to confirm that Israel was imposing apartheid on the Palestinians. It was a surprising admission. When apartheid is imposed on a people, for decades, when they are locked up in prison camps – Gaza is the largest concentration camp in the world – there can be no peace. The first, decisive step to put an end to the unnecessary deaths and suffering of Palestinians and Israelis must be the end of apartheid and Israeli occupation in Israel and Palestine.

Speaking of peace, what is your opinion on the war in Ukraine?

The war in Ukraine was supposed to end yesterday. The strategy of the West and NATO to cowardly send weapons is as follows: they will not send troops until the last Ukrainian is sacrificed to defeat Russia. Which will never happen. All we will have is the continuation of a combination of World War I, trench warfare and Afghanistan. This is what we have now. Every week tens of thousands of people die and are maimed. All this has to stop. DiEM25 has a very clear proposal that involves a compromise. Russian troops must return to their posts before February 22. In exchange, the West must guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO. Which will be armed, but not aligned. The Donbass area, which is very complicated because there are Ukrainians and Russians and where there is ethnic cleansing by fascist Russians and fascist Ukrainians, must go under international supervision just like Northern Ireland, which is became part of the Good Friday Agreement, agreed internationally and sponsored by the European Union. It would be a very sensible way to end this senseless and permanent war.

We know her as a very busy economist and politician, but also as an author of books. Can you tell us something about your next book coming out in Italy next month?

I wrote a very strange book in which I use a completely Marxist analysis to explain why capital was so successful, such a triumph, that it destroyed capitalism and replaced it with something closer to feudalism. A technical, techno-feudal version of feudalism. If my guess is right, then progressives, leftists, and even liberals should be very, very concerned. And we should reconsider and reevaluate how we behave politically.