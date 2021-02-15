Sunday February 14, the current Mister Supranational Peru, Varo Vargas, shared, through his Instagram stories, a medical campaign consisting of rapid COVID-19 tests, carried out on hundreds of families living in extreme poverty in the human settlement Agrupación de Familia Nueva Vista, San Gabriel Alto in the district of Villa Maria del Triunfo, in Lima.

“Happy Valentines. I want to tell you that on this day of the year, I am [participando] of an act of love, “he said.

As he explained, the initiative corresponds to a collaboration between the Miss Peru organization, the Hands to the pot foundation, the Anandamida drugstore and the Center for laser aesthetic medicine, Aquamed.

“We have come together to make a donation of 500 tests for the discard of coronavirus COVID-19“, He said

Similarly, Varo Vargas urged his followers to join the cause: “The truth is that it is very nice, on a day as special as today, to do a bit. We invite you to do the same, whatever, it really helps right now. “

For her part, the director of Miss Peru, Jessica Newton shared the stories of Mister Supranational Peru on her Instagram account, as well as the testimonies of the medical staff who accompanied him in this campaign along with the hashtag # TogetherWe are Stronger.

