Blogger Varlamov visited Japan and complained about high prices for fruits and berries

Popular Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation) visited Japan and complained about high prices for food, particularly fruits and berries. Video from the trip is available on YouTube.

Varlamov showed prices in a Japanese supermarket. He noted that the price for a 15-piece pack of strawberries was $24 (about 2,120 rubles), and for one piece – $3.4 (310 rubles). The blogger also specified that he showed not the most expensive strawberries.

A small package of apricots, according to Varlamov, costs $17 (1,500 rubles), and one banana costs $4 (354 rubles). “You can find many amazing things in Japanese supermarkets, but most of all foreign tourists are amazed by local fruits, and especially by their prices. Japan is the birthplace of the most expensive fruits in the world,” the blogger said.

Varlamov had previously visited Taiwan and was surprised by the high prices for food. “The influence of Japan can be seen even in a regular grocery store,” he noted. The blogger expressed the opinion that such high prices for apples and strawberries can be found in few places in the world.