Popular Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov (included in the register of foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice) visited Nigeria and revealed the attitude of local residents to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He spoke about his trip to one of the African countries in a video available on YouTube.

Varlamov spoke with political scientist Muhammad Aliyu Khurso. “I still like Putin. Do you know why I like Putin? He is the person who maintains order in Russia,” the Nigerian said.

He also added that Putin stands for the defense of Russia’s interests militarily and protects the country from outside interference. In addition, according to Khurso, the Russian leader cares about the country’s image. “If something happens to you, some mosquito bites you, the Russian ambassador will come to you. And this will not happen in Nigeria,” he concluded.

