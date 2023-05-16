Blogger Varlamov and singer Slepakov filed a lawsuit to challenge the status of foreign agents

Blogger Ilya Varlamov and singer Semyon Slepakov (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents) decided to challenge the status of a foreign agent assigned by the Ministry of Justice and filed applications with the court. This was reported in the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow, reports RIA News.

“The court received administrative statements of claim against the Ministry of Justice,” the commentary says. It is noted that the date for the consideration of claims has not yet been set.

Formerly singer Zemfira (full name – Zemfira Ramazanova, entered by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Justice and demanded that her status as a foreign agent be removed.

The recognition of Varlamov as a foreign agent became known on March 23. The Ministry of Justice said that the blogger “spread false information about the decisions made by public authorities and their policies and received support from foreign sources.”

Slepakov was added to the list of foreign agents on April 14. According to the ministry, the artist “received support from foreign sources, spoke out against the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, formed a negative attitude towards military service and public service in general, and spoke negatively about citizens of the Russian Federation.”