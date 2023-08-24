Varkaus | The bankruptcy of an entire housing company was a big disappointment for the shareholders – “For me, it’s a lot of money”

The debts of the Varkaute housing company reached more than 200,000 euros before filing for bankruptcy. The retired woman lost part of her income at the same time.

HS reports on Wednesday from an entire housing association, which went bankrupt In the center of Varkaus. Nest keeper Ville-Veikko Sallinen said that the bankruptcy was due to unpaid consideration.

According to Sallinen, the shortfall came especially from vacant business premises. Nordea’s office, which operated in the building company’s premises, moved to new premises in early 2021, and no new tenant could be found.

The serious bankruptcy was known to the shareholders for some time, the chairman of Varkaus theater club Pekka Holopainen states. The housing company, founded in 1972, was tried to be put into bankruptcy already a year ago.

The theater club owned the shares of one rental apartment measuring just over fifty square meters.

“We tried to provide artificial respiration a year ago by raising the treatment fee to more than eight euros per square meter, but that didn’t help either.”

According to Holopainen, the amount of unpaid consideration eventually reached more than 200,000 euros.

“The debt was increased by a year until it was no longer possible to save the situation.”

Also According to Holopainen, the biggest problem was empty business premises. They found a new owner, but not him According to Yle was able to pay consideration and not find new tenants for the premises.

Real estate investor Timo Jauhola tells Yle that he owns more than 36 properties around Finland. He says in the interview that the corona pandemic drove down the companies that were renting his properties, which is why he was unable to pay the compensation.

Holopainen is not satisfied with the actions of the new owner.

“After Nordea, there was a shareholder who had terrible plans, but they never materialized.”

The theater club’s finances were not destroyed by the bankruptcy. According to Holopainen, the club’s financial situation is moderate and there are no problems with it. He doesn’t feel the need to complain or stress the situation.

Instead Holopaista is puzzled by the situation of the real estate market in the village in general. According to him, the situation of the Kauppakatu housing association is not exceptional, as it is already the third house that has gone bankrupt in Varkaus.

In addition, according to him, it is an “unfortunate truth” that there are more empty apartments and business premises in the city center than there are residents or shops that want them.

“You can choose which of them you take and almost what you pay for it. This kind of situation doesn’t feel good from a local’s point of view.”

Holopaista is most saddened by those shareholders who bought shares to get themselves a long-term home. Now they have to move out, whether the mortgage is left or not.

“Some people have bought themselves an apartment in the past so that they could live in it until their old age, and now it’s gone from under them. That’s not good for anyone.”

In a housing company, the partner does not own the apartment, but the shares that entitle them to control the apartment. Bankruptcy means that the investment in the company expires, i.e. the residents lose their ownership of the shares of their own apartments.

Of a certain kind a retired person applied for security with housing shares for himself Terttu Suhonen. More than 20 years ago, he acquired a small investment unit from the house. The apartment was not expensive, and the mortgage is no longer due.

However, the bankruptcy leaves a dent in Suhonen’s monthly budget.

“For me, it’s a lot of money. Nowadays, when there is a small pension, even a little help would have been necessary. Now it’s all gone.”

However, he no longer worries too much about the matter, because he, like the other board members of the housing company, was aware of the possible bankruptcy for a long time. During the year, I already had time to prepare for the news, even if it didn’t feel good in the end.

“Commercial apartments made up almost 60 percent of the housing company’s share capital. If they do not generate rental income, the operation cannot last forever.”

Suhonen has also drawn attention to the empty business premises visible in the street view and to the fact that there seems to be a buyer’s market in the locality.

“Of course, I would hope that the city would be more lively and that there would be more activities and jobs.”