Once again, it’s the more affordable Xbox Series S that’s back in stock – and a number of bundles are now available to order from Currys.

I’m not quite sure how Currys is releasing stock onto its site, but all of its different Xbox Series S bundles are going on sale for a short period of time before being removed or relisted. It’s a bit of a nightmare to follow.

Nevertheless, you should be able to find the console by itself, plus bundles with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or an extra Xbox Controller – though sadly not the new Pulse Red controller. Many of these are still available at time of writing, but may disappear (or reappear) over the course of the day. I’ll try to keep the links up to date below with the latest availability.

Remember, too, you should also be able to use to code ‘FNDDGAME’ at the checkout to save an extra £ 5 off the price below and snag free next day delivery.

Currys did also have a number of Xbox Series X consoles available this morning at about 8am which, of course, promptly vanished. Don’t fret, though, as more retailers are expected to release further stock over the coming days.

Do keep an eye on the Jelly Deals Twitter or our Xbox Series X stock page right here for the latest updates.