From Oceania to Latin America, dozens of countries canceled the massive New Year’s celebrations, for the second consecutive time after the rebound in the Covid-19 pandemic. However, some nations such as the United States and South Africa consider that the worst of the recent wave of infections is over, so they lift restrictions.

The Covid-19 pandemic once again spoils New Year’s celebrations in much of the planet.

The world is preparing to receive 2022, while in many places the ceremonies were canceled for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, and specifically due to a greater acceleration of infections with the Omicron variant.

While Australia kicked off the global celebration with its customary pyrotechnic show reflected in the harbor below the Sydney Opera House, in many other countries it is different.

The beginning of the new period began its annual race from East to West also with the silence of the capital of neighboring New Zealand, Auckland, which suspended its official fireworks show.

Likewise, traditional fireworks displays are turned off at iconic landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Big Ben in London and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

Archive-General view of the Avenue des Champs-Elysées, which leads to the Arc de Triomphe, on a desolate night due to the curfew that has been in force since last December 15th. In Paris, France, on December 18, 2020. © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

Some communities in Spain canceled mass celebrations and closed nightclubs, among other measures.

In New York, the golden ball will land in Times Square, but with a smaller capacity than has been observed for decades. Those who attend must keep their masks and present vaccination certificates upon admission.

In Latin America there is also fear of the advance of infections, so in nations such as Brazil the authorities took measures at the state and municipal level.

At least 17 Brazilian capitals suspended their official New Year’s Eve parties, including Brasilia, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Sao Paulo.

In Mexico City, the local government postponed the New Year’s concert, following an increase in cases of the virus.

In India, millions of people prepared to ring in the new year from their homes, with night curfews and other restrictions that keep the festivities away from big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai.

Popular temples in the eastern Chinese cities of Nanjing, Hangzhou and other major cities canceled the traditional “lucky bell ringing” ceremonies on New Year’s Eve and called on the public to stay away.

A New Year marked by the increase in infections in different countries

Germany closes 2021 with an incidence of positive diagnoses on the rise: 214.9 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, on the weekly average, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) this Friday, December 31.

In France, the authorities confirmed that Ómicron is the dominant variant. With more than 200,000 daily cases, this week the country set records of infections in any country in Europe, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dozens of people pass through Montorgueil Street, in Paris, France, amid the spread of Covid-19, on December 27, 2021. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann

Spain, on the eve of December 31, registered a new maximum of infections, with 161,688 positive cases in 24 hours.

That is to say, that in the Spanish territory the incidence increases to 1,775 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, according to the latest official data.

In the United States, Florida approached the end of the year with another daily record of 58,013 more cases, on December 30.

India reported 16,764 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 1,200 from the Omicron variant alone, beginning to reverse the recovery curve.

And hours before the celebrations began, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney.

The United States and South Africa reverse restrictions

In the midst of this panorama and in contrast, the governments of the United States and South Africa reported that the worst of the recent wave of the pandemic has already passed, so they begin to lift restrictions.

From this December 31, the order signed by President Joe Biden on December 28, with which he withdraws the travel veto with eight African countries, comes into force.

The measure had been filed on November 26, by Ómicron, initially detected in South Africa.

FILE – A United Airlines plane at Dulles International Airport, Virginia, United States, on March 2, 2021 © AFP / Daniel Slim

However, the US president explained that the danger is now less than what was initially considered, so the drastic decision that at the time aroused claims from the South African government will not be necessary.

“Scientific experts have concluded that people vaccinated against Covid-19 are protected against severe forms” of the disease, Biden said.

Meanwhile, South Africa withdrew the night curfew with immediate effect, after indicating that the country has already passed the peak of its fourth wave of the new coronavirus driven by the latest variant detected.

Between tightening restrictions, third- and even fourth-dose vaccination campaigns, and preparing to tailor the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to specifically protect against Omicron, many are hopeful for a better 2022.

With Reuters, AP and EFE