Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Al Dhafra Region Municipality implements a set of various projects and initiatives to preserve and reuse local and wild plants, including the implementation of a wild plant nursery in Ghayathi city, which is the first of its kind in the region, with an area of ​​1.6 hectares, and contains a service building to receive visitors, a miniature pet zoo and a plastic house And parking spaces.

The nursery aims to propagate local wild plants to preserve them, such as artichoke, pterygium, marrow, leeches, and mushrooms, and produce seedlings of fruits such as pomegranates and mangoes, and propagate indoor ornamental plants and various types of soil cover. It also aims to enhance the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure and public facilities, and to maintain their effectiveness to enhance the emirate’s attractiveness, style and quality of life. And provide a sustainable environment and an integrated infrastructure to meet the needs of the local community, and cover the city’s needs of local wild plants and soil cover. The capacity of the nursery for preserving and multiplying seedlings is more than one million seedlings.

The nursery contributes to rationalizing government spending in cosmetic plantation projects, as wild plants do not require a high cost in maintenance and operation, and contribute to the preservation and sustainability of natural resources, especially groundwater. And that the local wild plants are resistant to most diseases and insect infestations, and do not need fertilizers and fertilizers.

As well as the application of the project of cultivating wild plants within the projects and contracts of operation and maintenance at the level of the cities of the region, within the natural beautification projects to rationalize water consumption. The Al Dhafra region municipality produced 180 thousand seedlings of local wild plants during the year 2020, in addition to collecting 1400 bags of wild plant seeds, and cultivating 100 thousand seedlings of local wild plants in the cities of the region, and it includes many types, including ghawa, thamam, arta, raft, and adjacent. Zahr, Ghaf, Cluster, Alaq, Shannan, Rak, Markh, Remraam and others.

The planting of wild plants project provided 75% of water consumption in forests, and the use of 9 wells in Zayed City during the winter season was stopped and the efficiency of utilization of treated water was increased, in addition to replacing an area estimated at more than 97 thousand square meters of grass with local wild plants. At the level of the cities of the region.

The project aims to revive the land with local wild plants, through re-multiplying, preserving and protecting it from extinction.