Less and less is missing for the presentation of the next great title in the Battlefield saga, which has been widely rumored since the beginning of this year. Recently, some images have been published where various Influencers are receiving strange messages from the official Battlefield account, with a crossed out date that could mean quite a few things.
Through Twitter, an influencer named Lirik, has shared some images of the messages he has received from the Battlefield account. In them you can see a rather rare message, where it is not delved further. However, many think that it could be directly related to the plot of the game, indicated by the tone in which it is written.
Various Influencers Are Receiving Strange Messages From Battlefield
New clues suggest Battlefield 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass
The message reads the following (translated): “Incoming Transmission: Some of you want to go home… I must tell you the truth… We accept our fate… If you can fire a gun… We need you. War is the only way home ”.It is not clear what exactly the game will be about, but many users venture to say that by the message, the crossed out date and the images, It could be a futuristic title for you.
We can clear all these doubts in the next Battlefield event taking place on June 9, where we can finally know what the theme of the expected game will be. Undoubtedly, this is nothing more than communication techniques so that the name of Battlefield sounds everywhere generating expectation.
Last updated on 2021-06-04.
