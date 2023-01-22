From this January 23, 2023the title VARIOUS DAYLIFE license plate SQUARE ENIX will be made available in mobile version for devices iOS And Android.

The game originally saw the light of day Apple Arcade in 2019, followed by the release Nintendo Switch, PC/SteamAnd Playstation 4 in 2022. The original version Apple Arcade it was later removed and is no longer accessible.

VARIOUS DAYLIFE In the year 221 of theIt was Imperial a new continent has been discovered. He explores its every corner as a pioneer of Anthoeciaand live your life to the fullest in the city of Herebia. Mechanics Growth Through Work – Develop your strength by performing crafts, or hone magical skills by transcribing powerful codes as a secretary. With over 20 classes and over 100 types of jobs you can do for the various jobs available.

– Develop your strength by performing crafts, or hone magical skills by transcribing powerful codes as a secretary. With over 20 classes and over 100 types of jobs you can do for the various jobs available. Strategic Shipping – Choose which rations, items and camping tools to put in the bag before setting out on each exploration. During your journey you will not only face monsters, but also bad weather, and the slow deterioration of food. When the going gets tough, will you push forward further or will you decide to retreat?

– Choose which rations, items and camping tools to put in the bag before setting out on each exploration. During your journey you will not only face monsters, but also bad weather, and the slow deterioration of food. When the going gets tough, will you push forward further or will you decide to retreat? Innovative Battle System – Enjoy a traditional yet fresh turn-based battle system, and work with your allies to change opponents’ conditions, create a sequence of chain attacks, and deal massive damage.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu