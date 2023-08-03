The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the Sub-Municipalities Operations Sector, has planted 5.08 million flowers for the current summer season (100% target), in a different, attractive and eye-catching way, as part of its plan to publish beauty boards in Abu Dhabi and other cities, with the aim of improving the general aesthetic scene. facilities and streets, and to enhance the aesthetic features of the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City confirmed that it aims during the current year, based on the directives of the municipality’s senior management, to plant 10 million flowers in vital places during the summer and winter seasons, pointing out that the flowers that are cultivated are distinguished by their diversity of colors and beauty, in addition to the fragrant aroma of some of them, to add elegance. And the beauty of the places and facilities.

Al-Madina Municipality Center, Mussafah Municipality Center, Al-Wathba Municipality Center, Shahama Municipality Center, and Madinat Zayed Municipality Center implemented a plan to spread and plant flowers within their geographical ranges, as all centers achieved 100% of the goals of cosmetic agriculture, and the implementation of the plan continues to reach the goal. The final goal is to plant 10 million flowers of various shapes and colors.

The municipality also forms and distributes flowers in a more creative and innovative way to deviate from the usual, traditional, or stereotypical image of agriculture, by redrawing the features of the area, and determining the type of flowers that will decorate the place, by studying the site and its special requirements, and the appropriate type of flowers is used, whether In terms of colors, the size of plants, or the nature of their growth and smell.

Regarding the standards used in flower cultivation, the municipality explained that it pays special attention to applying the best international practices in the field of cosmetic cultivation, and is based on many criteria in the cultivation and distribution of flowers, for example: choosing colors that positively affect the psychology of gardeners, roads, and the consistency of flower colors. With the colors of the existing plants, and the harmony of the vegetation of the existing plants with the density of the selected flowers, and in the end the goal is to create paintings of striking beauty, which adds another value to the happiness of the community and improves its taste, and provides an aesthetic scene that pleases the viewers.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City called on residents, visitors, and pioneers of public facilities and gardens to enhance their social responsibility towards preserving flowers, vegetation, green spaces, and trees and not damaging them, and contributing to the consolidation of the status of our cities as being among the most beautiful and finest cities in the world, and the most harmonious and comfortable for the soul, noting that The most valuable goal of continuing cosmetic agriculture is to achieve happiness for all members of society, to promote sustainable environmental values, and to keep our cities more beautiful and splendid.