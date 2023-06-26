Al Dhafra Region Municipality announced that its municipal presence teams have prepared a set of activities that will be organized in the gardens and parks of all cities in the Al Dhafra Region, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, including a variety of offers that contribute to bringing joy and pleasure to the residents and visitors of the cities of the region.

The activities include presenting competitions on the stage, distributing prizes and gifts to the attendees, in addition to allocating areas for children’s games and a market for productive families, as well as a corner for children’s entertainment workshops that include face painting and sand molding, the presence of cartoon characters, the participation of popular teams, laser shows, lights and fireworks.

The municipality stated that the celebrations and events will be held starting from the first days of Eid Al-Adha, and for a period of three days in the public park in Madinat Zayed, Al Mughirah City Park, Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi City, the public park in Al Sila City, and the public park in Delma City, where it will start from five in the evening until Eleven o’clock at night.

#activities #Dhafra #Eid