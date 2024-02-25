In its first session, the Hatta Agricultural Festival presents a group of agricultural and environmental activities and various events that continue until tomorrow in the Hatta Hall. The festival is hosted by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Supervising the Development of the Hatta Region, the Dubai Municipality, and the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority. Hatta Traders Council.

The festival features a diverse schedule of events that meets the requirements of all visitors, whether they are experienced farmers or individuals who want to learn about the sources of their food.

The festival’s activities include many interactive agricultural experiments, local culinary flavours, interactive workshops on sustainable practices in agriculture, in addition to workshops directed at children, food outlets and kiosks, distinguished prizes from “Union Coop”, and a tour of the “Hatta Heritage Village” with the Culture Authority. Arts in Dubai, Dubai Culture, and others.

Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, Manea Ahmed Al Kaabi, stressed the importance of the Hatta region as one of the most prominent agricultural regions in the Emirate of Dubai, pointing out that the Hatta region includes more than 200 farms and 230 farms for raising animals, and is famous for its abundance of rain, dams, and fresh water, along with the fertility of agricultural soil, which makes it A major contributor to the food security of the Emirate of Dubai.

For his part, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al Hajri, said: “The festival supports the development of the agricultural system in the region, and also supports farmers to achieve self- and economic sufficiency, through the various services and facilities it provides to the region’s farmers and farm owners, with the aim of encouraging them and enhancing their capabilities for high agricultural production. Quality, which in turn contributes to supporting the food security system.”

He added that Dubai Municipality provides many services to Hatta farmers during the festival, which enhance the sustainability of their farms and develop their production capabilities, including providing agricultural services related to agricultural and veterinary support and guidance, agricultural laboratory testing services, in addition to food safety services, and providing windows to display agricultural products. and livestock produced on their farms.

• The region is famous for its abundance of rain, dams, fresh water and fertile agricultural soil.

• 200 farms and 230 animal husbandry in the Hatta region.