This technique has come most handy In the whole world, emphasis is being given on wearing masks to avoid corona. But the way Japan, Korea and Singapore adopted the rule of wearing masks at the mass level, its result was seen in these countries. -These countries put a rapid check on the spread of corona infection. On the one hand, in countries with dense populations like India, people will still be seen to be negligent about wearing masks. At the same time, these countries included in the category of resource-rich and developed countries, did not maintain their dependence only on waiting for the vaccine.

Small cloth works like a vaccine -Small face mask, if all people wear it with full alertness and right way, it works like a vaccine. We are not saying this but in a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine recently, on behalf of the Health Scientists. – It is an international research journal and its report states that when everyone uses facemask at the mass level, the corona virus droplets from the body of the infected person can get into the environment in very small amounts. -When droplets come out in small quantities and others around them are wearing masks, then these droplets can penetrate their bodies even more in less quantity. Therefore, the virus load in these people is reduced.

Immunity benefits -When a new virus enters a person’s body, but the load of this virus (understand the number of viruses) in their body is less, then in this case, the immunity of that person’s body can be used to identify that virus. There is full time to create antibodies and eliminate that virus.

That’s why A-symptomatic patients increase – When the immunity of a person’s body is able to control and kill the virus at its own level, then these people do not see the symptoms of the disease that spreads due to that virus. These people are called A-syntactic. -When the disease resistance of the body of these a-symptomatic patients is completely killed by killing the virus, then these individuals also recover on their own. In such a situation, they could not even know that they had become ill due to some dangerous virus.

Does this theory work -The way to avoid the corona virus by wearing a mask is inspired by the principle that was adopted in the 18th century to avoid the disease of smallpox. It is called Variolation Technique. Smallpox was not vaccinated at that time, so to prevent the spread of the disease, a dry and infected skin from the sick person’s body was rubbed on the body of the healthy person.

Viruses were transmitted to a healthy person’s body – Smallpox virus also entered the body of a healthy person by rubbing infected skin. But due to reduced virus load, the person’s body was able to rapidly form antibacterial antibodies and eradicate the virus. -This is why a scan copy of the smallpox virus was saved in the memory of that person’s immunity and the body knew which antibodies to make to kill it if the virus strikes again. In this way, the infection was very rare.

We all know that countries like Japan, Korea and Singapore started working on all the effective methods that prevent the spread of the virus after the infection of the corona virus, without waiting for the vaccine. The special thing is that these methods have been all over the world, but the strictness with which these three countries worked, they also got a pleasant result. Now these countries have become the example for the whole world …