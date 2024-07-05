Varigotti – Drama today shortly after 5pm at Baia dei Saraceni. A man, taken ill while snorkelling, died shortly after on the beach of Varigotti. Some swimmers spotted the body and immediately called for help, bringing the man back to shore.

Medical personnel intervened on site, with an ambulance from the Croce Bianca di Finale and a medical car, firefighters, both with a dinghy and with a team on land, and the port authority. The intervention of the Grifo helicopter was also requested.

Attempts by 118 personnel to revive the man were unsuccessful.