Magazine Variety published an investigation concerning the salaries of the heads of the largest American media companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the chairman of the board of directors of Disney Robert Iger for 2020 received a remuneration of $ 21 million. It is noted that Iger is considered the highest paid executive in the media business.

Netflix’s CEO and co-founder, Reed Hastings, was paid $ 43.2 million in 2020. Since the start of the pandemic, when the whole world was in isolation and needed entertainment media content, Netflix’s business model has brought the company multimillion-dollar profits. Over the entire period of self-isolation, over 37 million users have joined the service.

On December 24, it was reported that in the last two months of last year, Reed Hastings sold shares of Netflix for $ 225 million.It was noted that in just a year he earned $ 600 million from such transactions.

On December 10, it became known that almost 87 million users subscribed to the Disney + streaming video service in a year. This figure is due to the fact that, due to the pandemic, many Disney films were premiered not in cinemas, but directly on the platform.