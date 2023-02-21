Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the only two living members of The Beatles, have recorded music for The Rolling Stones’ new album. Insiders tell the trade magazine variety that McCartney and Starr have been in the Los Angeles studio on the project for the past few weeks.

McCartney has recorded bass guitar and Starr plays drums. Whether the musicians can also be heard together on a track is not clear. The record is reportedly almost ready, although nothing has been officially announced yet.

It would be the first Stones album with original work since 2005. Keith Richards revealed last month that new music was on the way.

Rarely together

Although The Rolling Stones and The Beatles both started in England in the 1960s and the musicians have often encountered each other, they rarely worked together.

On the 1965 Stones song We Love You, McCartney and Lennon sing backing vocals. Brian Jones played saxophone on the Beatles song You Know My Name (Look Up the Number) that same year. In 1968, Lennon and Yoko Ono took part in the TV special The Rolling Stones' Rock and Roll Circus.