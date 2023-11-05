Throughout her 18-year career, her ‘drive’ brought her as much joy as it did us. In addition to being the player who has won the most individual tournaments, Conchita Martínez reached number 2 in the world, won three Olympic medals and marked a milestone in Spanish women’s tennis by defeating Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon. Retired from the courts, she continued to be linked to tennis: former captain of the Davis Cup and the Fed Cup, coach and sports commentator, she is now director of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which are held from November 7 to 12 in Seville . The former tennis player speaks about Billie Jean King, a living tennis legend and pioneer in the fight for equal pay, with respect and admiration: «What surprises me most and makes me happy is her vitality. She is super positive, and she always looks forward. You have to learn from that. She breathes tennis ». Just like Conchita.

-Now that you no longer compete, you will be able to have an aperitif on Sundays.

-Yes, I have more free time, although, as soon as I retired, I have continued with my professional life linked to tennis, and the last 4 or 5 years have been as busy as if I were playing. But you have to do some things even if you play, because if you don’t you can get burned out.

-Do we have a chance of winning the Billie Jean King Cup?

-Of course, but I have always liked to go step by step, and we have to focus on the group that Spain has, which, within what there is, is not bad, although neither Swiatek nor Andreescu are going to be there for Poland. for Canada. That opens up the chances of qualifying for the semifinals a little more.

-In this tournament there is equality of prizes in the finals, but in others it does not yet exist. What is needed to achieve that equality?

-I think they are taking steps forward: speaking of Billie Jean, if we see how we were when she started playing tournaments and how we are now, well things have been improving. That they are not going as fast as we would like and that, sadly, there are still many injustices, yes, but in tennis we are lucky. There you have women’s tennis constantly on TV, and in some tournaments equality in prizes has been achieved, but it is true that, depending on which tournaments or which women’s sports, that does not exist. We all have to unite and fight for gender equality, that we have the same opportunities, that the same is invested in women’s sports. Is there a long way to go? Well yes.

-How do you withstand the pressure of a final?

-These are things that you have been training for an entire career so that, in important moments, you put into practice what you have learned. You have to try to be as calm as possible, because if you have done a good job you know perfectly well that you are prepared, and you have already earned that. On the other hand, you have to follow a routine, some guidelines for how you plan to play that final. Whether it turns out better or worse later, or whether you manage to control your nerves or not, well that’s another thing. But at least try.

-Fortunately, mental health is now talked about in sports.

-Yes, the truth is that there is much more talk. Maybe before they put up with it more, they didn’t talk as much, but times have changed. Now social networks do a lot of damage, and all those types of threats that players and public people receive through networks can affect. Well, pressure from sponsors already existed before, but it is true that more cases are being seen now. I couldn’t tell you why.

Evolution of materials



-Everything has changed a lot, even the way of playing tennis.

-Yes, and it had already changed during the 18 years that I played. She has evolved to a stronger ball striker; The materials have also evolved, prevention has been improved and training is done in a different way. People are a little better prepared physically, and that allows you to take tennis to another level, which is not necessarily better, but it is a little stronger hitting. Maybe the variety and a bit of the magic have been lost in some cases, but there are still very good people.

-Like Carlos Alcaraz.

-When I was saying that I thought that, in men’s tennis, Carlos is a lot of magic. I take it back there [risas].

-Do you miss the courts as a player?

-No the truth is no. After 18 intense years, I was very satisfied with everything I had achieved, and my body couldn’t do more either. My luck is that I am totally connected to tennis, so I haven’t had a chance to miss it. But competition, no. I don’t need to feel that again.

-Speaking of returning to competition, do you know if Garbiñe Muguruza will do so soon?

-Well, she herself has commented that she does not plan to return anytime soon.

-Billie Jean King won the famous 1973 ‘battle of the sexes’ against Bobby Riggs. Which male tennis player would you like to face?

-Facing a player is complicated, but I would like to rally, although I have already fought with some when I was active. Maybe with Stefan Edberg, who I really liked, and with McEnroe, who was my idol. Now I would tell you that with the big three, Rafa, Federer and Djokovic. It would be impressive to feel his punch on the racket.