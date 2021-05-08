Criadero Klein is a family business dedicated for more than 100 years to the genetic improvement of wheat, located in the town of Plá, in the Alberti district, Province of Buenos Aires, 8 km from National Route 5, about 200 km of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

The work with which it originates its varieties is based on the selection for quality, yield and health standards.

The process begins with the crossing between two lines, which after 8 to 10 years of selection and evaluation, gives rise to a commercial variety.

“In our germplasm bank we have a huge amount of materials, from various origins, including those from other parts of the world”, explains Agronomist Ladislao Caputo from the Hatchery development department.

“With them, the desired crosses and combination of characters are carried out, which are then expressed in the superior properties of the new wheats that we periodically present on the market.”

“The activity of the hatchery is exciting and very long-term, since what we do today is for 10 years from now”.

And recently, two new materials were launched, both industrial grade group 3 called “Klein Geminis” for the long intermediate cycle and “Klein Favorite II” for the intermediate cycle.

They are varieties that are distinguished by their very high performance potential and response to high productivity and technology environments.

Regarding the product portfolio, the hatchery offers diversity, varieties of Long Cycle, Intermediate Cycle and Short Cycle, and of all Quality groups. In reality, the hatchery has always been a benchmark in Quality I, and also has Quality II and Quality III wheats.

Likewise, they can be highlighted from its list of varieties, some very healthy such as “Klein hundred years”, “Klein Favorite II” and “Klein Liebre”, “Klein Nutria”, “Klein Colt” and “Klein Valor” , and others that are tolerant to herbicides of the imidazolinone family.

Among those tolerant to herbicides, we can mention “Klein Selenio CL”, launching this year with availability of seed in original category for multiplier seedlings, which will be available to the producer next season. It is a quality group 2 long intermediate cycle wheat, with a higher yield potential than “Klein Titanio CL”, which is another of our varieties with this characteristic.

They are a good alternative for the control of problem weeds, in different environments since they are adapted to all wheat subregions of our country.

“From the development department of the company, we take care to find for each line and commercial variety, its better positioning, according to the type of environment, the date and sowing density, the appropriate sanitary management, the best fertilization, among other production factors”Says the engineer.

“In the development process applied by the hatchery, all wheat-producing regions are covered, from Salta to the south of Buenos Aires, and from Entre Ríos to Córdoba and La Pampa,” he details.

“Our germplasm is very well adapted to all production areas, from Salta to the south of Buenos Aires, and from Entre Ríos to Córdoba and La Pampa. In this way, it supplies some 100 multiplier seedlings distributed throughout the country, in order to be able to bring the best alternative to the producer for each need ”, affirms the engineer to finish.