In the world there are many animals that are at risk of extinction and when you see specimens running around in the wild it is always good news, because it means that all is not lost. Good news like that of golden cat sighted in Tibeta rare specimen of wild feline slightly larger than our domestic cat.

Golden cats are very rare indeed. For the first time in the Tibet area an animal of this kind is sighted: images of this type are a real rarity, because the Asian golden cat, also known as Temminck’s catis a species under observation because it seriously risks disappearing from the face of the earth.

This breed of wild felinein fact, it is currently placed under first-class protection at the national level. It is classified in the list of breeds close to threat, drawn up by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Mao Shipingdeputy director of the forest and pasture office of the city of Nagqu, in China’s southwestern autonomous region of Tibet, where experts spotted during a biodiversity survey project carried out by his office together with the Shan Shui Conservation Center, explains:

The appearance of rare species is a testament to the improvement of the environment in the city.

Golden cat sighted in Tibet: a truly exceptional event for this species under observation

The Nagqu Forest and Pasture Office and Shan Shui Conservation Center are working together to improve the monitoring network. More long-term research will be conducted to locate other specimens.

Experts were able to make this incredible sighting thanks to an impressive monitoring network. In all 197 infrared cameras, covering 11 counties and districts of Nagqu.