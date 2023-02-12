He Varicocele is a disease that affects men and consists of the dilation of the veins in the scrotum, which is the bag of tissue that protects the testicles.

This sickness can affect men’s sexual healthcausing problems such as decreased sperm production, infertility, decreased libido, and pain or discomfort in the scrotum.

The main cause of this disease is unknown, but it is believed that it may be related to a blockage in the veins that drain blood of the testicles.

Over time, this obstruction can cause the blood pooling in the scrotumresulting in an increase in temperature and a decrease in blood flow to the testicles.

The most common varicocele symptoms:

Pain. A dull ache or discomfort that is more likely to come on standing or at the end of the day. Lying down often relieves the pain.

A tumor in the scrotum. If the varicocele is large enough, a “bag of worms”-like lump may be visible above the testicle. A smaller varicocele may be too small to see, but may be noticeable to the touch.

Testicles of different sizes. The affected testicle may be noticeably smaller than the other testicle.

infertility. Varicoceles can make conception difficult, but not all varicoceles cause infertility.

However, many men can have varicoceles without experiencing any obvious symptoms.

He varicocele treatment It depends on the severity of the disease and the presence of symptoms.

In some cases, conservative treatment is recommended, such as performing relaxation exercises and a healthy diet to improve blood circulation.

In other cases, medical treatment may be necessary, such as surgery to repair or remove dilated veins.

In severe cases, a varicocele can affect a man’s fertility and cause infertility.

This is because the accumulation of blood in the scrotum can damage spermatozoa and decrease their production.

Besides, varicocele can also increase the risk of other health problemssuch as the appearance of testicular tumors and decreased libido.