The new couple of Italian tennis “paparazzi” in Beausoleil, where Jannik is preparing to return to competitions after Australia, positivity and divorce from Piatti

The official presentations have not yet been made but the web, you know, never misses anything. In fact, the images portraying Jannik Sinner together with the new coach Simone Vagnozzi, who succeeded the long-time coach Riccardo Piatti, are already viral. On Valentine’s Day, the first “stolen” photo of the new Italian tennis couple made its appearance on social media, pinched on the concrete courts of the Tennis Padel Soleil, a club located in Beausoleil, not far from Monte-Carlo where Jannik resides.

The work – Feet on the pitch and lots of explosiveness. It is a very centered Jannik Sinner who appeared in the videos that inevitably followed last day’s shot. Particular emphasis was given to the work on the obverse and on the variations, such as the backhand. See also How can I know if my wifi is being stolen?

There are also timid attempts to go down to the net, an aspect of his tennis that the South Tyrolean has never hidden the need to improve, perhaps using the figure of a super coach as declared in Australia. Will Magnus Norman be the lucky one?

Towards Dubai – Having passed the chemistry test on the training ground, all that remains is to bring the work done in these first weeks of testing into the tournament. The next stop for the Top 10 in San Candido and the coach from the Marches is the ATP 500 in Dubai, starting on Monday 21 February, an event in which Sinner will cover the role of seed number four and where the comeback of number one is also expected. world Novak Djokovic. Vagnozzi will also be following the blue in the American away match in March, where the two Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami will be held. See also Real Madrid does not forget Frank Kessié

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 20:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Variations #descents #net #Sinners #training #sessions #Vagnozzi