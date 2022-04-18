The administrations of private and public schools in the eastern region confirmed the discrepancy in the attendance rate of students in the different academic levels, on the first school day of the third semester (yesterday), despite the readiness of the educational system, and the provision of the necessary measures to maintain the safety of students and educational staff.

She stated that the kindergarten and first cycle stages witnessed the highest attendance rate (97%), while the other educational stages witnessed large absenteeism rates among students.

An official in a government school in the city of Khorfakkan, affiliated with the Emirate of Sharjah, who preferred not to publish her name, said that the number of absences recorded during the first day of the third semester varied from one school stage to another, despite the existence of a code of behavioral discipline that specified penalties for absence from school hours. without acceptable excuse.

She pointed out that the responsibility for the absence of non-compliant students rests with their families, pointing out that “they tolerate their children, and do not take their attendance to study seriously enough, despite their knowledge that the educational staff will start giving curricula to students on the first day of school.”

And the Arabic language teacher in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Maryam Abdullah, confirmed that “the absence of students in the first days will negatively affect their educational achievement,” noting that lessons are given to the attending students without paying attention to the percentage of absent students who are not committed.

She added, “The first stages of kindergarten and foundation stages witnessed a large number of students. As for the stages from the seventh to twelfth grade, the number of absent students exceeded the number of students committed to attending.”

A classroom teacher in a government school in the Emirate of Fujairah, who preferred not to be named, stated that a large number of secondary school students did not commit to attending school during the first day, which means that they are not interested in their academic results.

Parents of students at a public school in Khorfakkan confirmed that high rates of absenteeism in the first school week have become a common occurrence for school administrations, calling on those concerned in the education sector to find a radical solution to this problem.

They added that the families of students do not pay great attention to their children’s attendance at school and their absence from it, so students tolerate absence, and do not feel that there is a real deterrent that prevents them from repeating these behaviors, despite their negative impact on their educational achievement.



